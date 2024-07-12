Jamie Hayter, one of the top female talents of AEW programming has been out of action for almost a year now. Dr. Britt Baker DMD was also out from the scene for a long timespan but she’s back in the scene which raised questions about her former ally’s comeback. A bit positive update has now been received regarding the same which hints at a return of the top AEW superstar.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that Jamie Hayter was backstage at an AEW television event a few weeks ago when the roster was required to get their physical checkups. Her presence during this session was notable since she was there despite having an injury. Since the severity of her injury is serious, she still needs time to recuperate. But a bit of positive news about her eventual return was finally received.

“Fightful Select learned that Hayter was at an AEW Dynamite show in recent months when the roster had to show up for physicals. The feeling inside the company is that there has been some positive movement towards a potential recovery for Hayter,” the source offered an update about Jamie Hayter’s return.

“However, we’re not told where that stands as of right now, as her injury was a very serious one. When we asked within AEW, they did say that her appearance there was the most positive news towards a possible return that they’ve heard since she’s been sidelined, even though numerous talent who were off TV had to show up for those physicals.”

Jamie Hayter was sidelined following AEW Double or Nothing 2023

Back at the 2023 Double or Nothing PPV, Jamie Hayter was scheduled to compete in a huge match, but an injury scare broke out ahead of the pay-per-view and she got sidelined. The reliable star went out of the equation for a long time which kept the void wide open in the AEW Women’s Division as Britt Baker was also out for a similar timespan.

Jamie Hayter eventually worked through an injury to drop the AEW Women’s Title at AEW Double or Nothing. Shortly after, it became clear to the medical department of the AEW that the former champion would be unable to wrestle at AEW All In 2023. Then, it was evident that she wouldn’t be wrestling for the rest of the year, and she was further absent for the first half of 2024, as well.

The only good thing is that there has been at least some discussion about the possibility of Jamie Hayter’s return, this year and that she was present during the physicals. This is the most promising as she is one of the talents who have had matches pitched to them before she eventually returns. For the time being, the specifics are yet to be released though.