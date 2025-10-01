After weeks of speculation, the AEW Blood and Guts 2025 edition has been confirmed on the social media outlets of All Elite Wrestling alongside the official website of the company. The hardcore tradition is returning, this fall on its usual destination of a weekly episode of Dynamite on the TBS Network.

Last night, the AEW Blood and Guts 2025 edition was officially announced to take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, from the First Horizon Coliseum (formerly known as the Greensboro Coliseum) in Greensboro, North Carolina. The venue was renamed in October 2024, and it last hosted a double-ring steel cage match during the 1991 Great American Bash tour, a WarGames bout in the headliner segment.

The November 12 AEW Blood and Guts 2025 edition will be the first time that All Elite Wrestling will run an event in the former Greensboro Coliseum since AEW Revolution 2024, which featured Sting’s retirement match with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

AEW Blood and Guts 2025: Women’s Blood & Guts Match in pipeline

“On Wed, Nov 12, AEW’s most violent match will take over the First Horizon Coliseum! Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 10/3,” AEW wrote on X/Twitter in the first promotional graphic released for AEW Blood and Guts 2025, which could be historic by hosting the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts match on Dynamite.

🩸 #BloodAndGuts is coming to Greensboro, NC! On Wed, Nov 12, AEW's most violent match will take over the First Horizon Coliseum! Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 10/3. Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access and more at… pic.twitter.com/lpO9EtZlhD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2025

The indication of the inaugural match came on Collision on this past Saturday night after Jamie Hayter was attacked by Julia Hart following her win over Hart. Thekla and Skye Blue also joined in the attack before Queen Aminata ran out to help even up the odds. Afterward, Hayter said in a promo that she was tired of all this and there was only one way to settle things: Blood & Guts, hinting at the hardcore match at AEW Blood and Guts 2025.

The two sides of women have been feuding in recent weeks, with former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm also being involved in the storyline. Storm will appear on this Wednesday’s Dynamite for the first time since dropping her title to Kris Statlander at last weekend’s All Out. It’s likely that she will also officially enter the fray of AEW Blood and Guts 2025 following his comeback in Hollywood, Florida.