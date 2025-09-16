Going by the success that she has experienced throughout her career in All Elite Wrestling, Toni Storm could arguably be dubbed the greatest female talent in the history of the wrestling promotion. She’s the only one to have captured the women’s world championship on four separate occasions in the history of the AEW, and she doesn’t intend to leave the company for anything.

“Timeless” Toni Storm will seemingly be sticking around AEW for the foreseeable future, as confirmed during her appearance on The Sandman Podcast. The AEW Women’s World Champion was asked what she’d be doing if not being in AEW, and it led the champion to reveal that she has no intention of performing beyond AEW or doing anything else in public,

“When I’m done wrestling, you’ll never see me again. That’s it. I’m done. You won’t see me in any other capacity or in any other company. This is AEW exclusive, and when it’s over, I will vanish. There’s no encore. This run is it. I’m not doing anything else.”

AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm Honored Before September 10 Philly Street Fight

Toni Storm under a five-year deal with All Elite Wrestling

It was also informed in the podcast by Toni Storm that she has a five-year contract with AEW, but she couldn’t recall how much time she had left in the remaining portion. The former WWE Superstar initially joined the promotion in early 2022, beginning her work under this AEW deal, and hence, this one should last until at least 2027, excluding the missed dates.

“Where would I go? What would I do? I’m on a long deal with AEW. I basically signed my life to AEW. How much time do I have left? I’m on a five-year deal, and I can’t remember exactly how long, but I’m a lifer for AEW. There’s no ‘we’ll see what happens,’” Toni Storm strictly rules out the chances of a WWE return at some point. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Toni Storm has been one of the key faces of the AEW women’s division since debuting, and she is also the current champion with the Women’s World Title belt in the company. According to her, when her contract ends, so does her career. While we assume her contract would last until 2027, if she’s signed an extension with the company, then she’ll be there in the brand even longer.

On this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, “Timeless” Toni Storm sought vengeance against one of the Triangle of Madness members, Skye Blue, by defeating her in a Philly Street Fight. At AEW All Out 2025, she will be defending the AEW Women’s Title against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Thekla in a four-way match.