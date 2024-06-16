In one of the co-main-events of this week’s AEW Collision, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Thunder Rosa in a No Disqualifications encounter which should make her the winner of this ongoing feud. Furthermore, this win also set her up for another title shot from the AEW Women’s World Champion for a rematch from Revolution which she never got to have.

The finishing sequences of the match at AEW Collision witnessed Rosa setting the table up, but Purrazzo returned with a piledriver for a nearfall. Purrazzo locked on the Venus Di Milo but she released the hold and took the camera of the ringside photographer. Purrazzo eventually clocked Rosa with it. Tying up Rosa in the ropes, she looked for some more punishment as the referee stopped the match and declared Purrazzo to be the winner.

In another match on AEW Collision, Dante Martin has qualified for the TNT title ladder match set for Forbidden Door PPV, later this month. Martin defeated Lee Moriarty in a singles contest to advance to the ladder match after delivering a meteora and a frog splash to his opponent.

After the match, Shane Taylor and Anthony Ogogo attacked Martin. Darius Martin and Action Andretti ran out for the save but then Lio Rush entered the ring, and the babyfaces were outnumbered as Rush managed to take out all three men on his own. This occurrence came as Rush walked up to Martin during an interview on AEW Collision and greeted his former tag partner. He also wished Dante luck in the qualifying match.

Before Dante, Jack Perry, Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Briscoe have won their respective qualifying matches in recent weeks on AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision for the ladder match set for Forbidden Door to crown a new TNT Champion. The match was announced as the former champion Adam Copeland broke his leg in a title match at Double or Nothing and the title was subsequently vacated.

Also announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision, Chris Jericho and Big Bill will be teaming together to take on Private Party in a tag team match. This match was announced after Private Party attacked Jericho, Bill, and Bryan Keith in Jericho’s TV Time segment on the latest bygone episode of Dynamite.