Following this week’s Dynamite, Mercedes Mone is again set for a title vs. title match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, later this month. She retained her TBS Championship after defeating her PPV opponent’s tag team partner on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

A couple of weeks ago, it was first announced that Mercedes Mone will be defending her TBS Championship against Stephanie Vaquer of CMLL in the promotion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. However, she was again booked for a title defense on last night’s Dynamite against Vaquer’s tag partner Zeuxis.

As seen in the back-and-forth bout, Zeuxis was able to hit a Liger Bomb, but Mone kicked out of it. Mone countered with a flurry of strikes, landing a pair of knees in the corner and her signature meteora maneuver. She attempted the Three Amigos but Zeuxis interrupted the momentums with a Lung Blower. Mone ultimately was able to hit the Mone Maker finisher to secure the pin-fall win and clear her road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

Following this win, the TBS Championship Match between Mercedes Mone and Stephanie Vaquer is again set for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 where the latter’s NJPW STRONG Women’s Title will also be on the line in a Title vs. Title match. The winner of this upcoming match will essentially leave the show as a dual champion.

For those who don’t know the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship was reportedly created last year so that Mone could become the inaugural champion. The plans weren’t successful as she got injured in the final match of the tournament against Willow Nightingale as a result of which, the latter captured the belt. Spoilers suggest that Mone will eventually receive her title-winning moment at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view takes place Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island in New York. The updated match card goes as follows,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerver Strickland (c) vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay

– IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

– AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

– Ladder match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. TBD

– Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (TBA)

– NJPW World TV Championship: Jeff Cobb (c) vs. TBA