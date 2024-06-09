A day before the 2024 Father’s Day, one of the headliners for AEW Collision with feature the return of The Patriarchy for a special segment. The leader of The Patriarchy, Christian Cage will be back, next week to celebrate Father’s Day on the June 15 episode of the show.

It was announced on last night’s AEW Collision that Cage will hold a Father’s Day special on next week’s episode, which takes place one day before the holiday in Ohio. During his ongoing heel stint in All Elite Wrestling, Cage has become the infamous persona to link up people’s fathers and showcase himself to be an ideal father. This also led him to name his stable featuring Nick Wayne and Luchasauras, the Patriarchy.

Cage was last featured in the main event of Double or Nothing where she unsuccessfully challenged Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. He’s been a two-time TNT Champion during his AEW stint, a title that he lost to Adam Copeland in March. Copeland has vacated that title due to injury and one more qualifier to crown a new champion will go down on the coming episode of AEW Collision.

This TNT Qualifying match will take place between Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin. Shane Taylor Enterprises and Top Flight & Action Andretti had a staredown in a backstage segment where they exchanged words ahead of their match on AEW Collision. The winner of this one will advance to Forbidden Door in a ladder match that will determine a new champion.

The ongoing feud between Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa will continue as the two will now battle in a No DQ encounter at AEW Collision where there will be no rules. Plus, The House of Black will return following Malakai Black’s loss to Adam Copeland at Double or Nothing.

AEW Collision June 15 episode match card

AEW Collision June 15 episode will take place at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Christian Cage returns for a Father’s Day special segment

– TNT Championship qualifying match: Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin

– House of Black returns

– No DQ Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa