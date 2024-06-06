Brie Bella has been married to Bryan Danielson for over a decade and she is the pillar figure behind him maintaining a healthy wrestling career despite all the odds being against him. In recent times, there have been many discussions over Bryan possibly heading into the sunset of his career but going by his wife’s claims, things could change.

Bryan Danielson has already mentioned that 2024 will be his last year as a full-time wrestler now that his AEW contract will be up later this year. During a conversation on The Nikki & Brie Show, Bryan’s retirement was a matter of discussion. Brie Bella expressed her doubts about him sticking to his words.

Kelly Kelly Wants To Make Wrestling Comeback In WWE For Her Twin Babies

Brie Bella had a conversation with Bryan Danielson on her podcast

Brie Bella: “There’s so many times I thought maybe you were gonna retire. [Laughs]”

Bryan Danielson: “When? When I was forced to retire, that was the one time. Then there was in between WWE and AEW, when I actually wanted to be done, and then you got mad at me for even suggesting the idea. [Laughs]”

Brie Bella then noted that new opportunities came which was hard to deny for him as a wrestler. Then she added one more occasion when Bryan was considering retirement but then backed down. He disagreed but admitted that, unlike his forced retirement in the WWE, this coming one would be on his own terms,

“No, but yeah, this one will be, this is nice, versus the first forced retirement because this will be kind of the timing of my own.”

WWE’s Nikki Bella Announced For Season 3 Of The Traitors Reality TV Series

On this week’s Dynamite, Bryan declared himself for the 2024 edition of the Owen Hart tournament, noting that it’s his final year as a full-time pro wrestler and that winning the tournament could lead him to a chance of winning the AEW World Championship. Being his wife, Brie Bella sounded extremely skeptical about this retirement plan.

Speaking about retirement, Brie Bella herself has long been out of action from the squared circle. After enjoying a short-time stint in the WWE around the Women’s Evolution PPV in October 2018 with her sister Nikki Bella, she was back for two one-off occasions to compete in Women’s Royal Rumble matches. The Bella Twins then announced their departure from WWE in early 2023.