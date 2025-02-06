Apart from the annual Dynamite-themed show in late summer, AEW Grand Slam 2025 pay-per-view edition would be in store for the pro-wrestling fans, in about a week from now. For the very first time, All Elite Wrestling would be hosting a PPV from an Australian stadium and the card for the show has become even more stacked after last night’s AEW flagship show of Dynamite.

Continuing the featured feud on AEW TV, a wild brawl between the Death Riders and FTR broke out on Dynamite where New Zealand native Jay White and the legendary Cope started the show. White laid out the challenge for AEW Grand Slam 2025 where he and Cope could face AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in a “Brisbane Brawl.”

Moxley accepted the challenge for this match and made it official at AEW Grand Slam 2025. However, Mox declined Cope’s World title challenge for Revolution. It was the rejection of the title bout that led to the announcement of the tag team match for AEW Grand Slam 2025 in the first place. However, Cope is seemingly determined to go after the AEW World Title, anyway.

The other new announcement for AEW Grand Slam 2025 will see Australia native Buddy Matthews challenge the reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for the title. Matthews was on the hunt for a championship match opportunity for quite some time. This week on Dynamite, he finally managed to be irritating enough as Okada accepted.

The bout at AEW Grand Slam 2025 will be a rematch from their November 2021 meet at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Overall four matches have been set for the show with another Australian-native Toni Storm’s bout likely being the headliner of the show.

AEW Grand Slam 2025 PPV Match Card

Scheduled for Saturday, February 15, AEW Grand Slam 2025 will take place at the indoor Brisbane Entertainment Centre instead of Suncorp Stadium as originally planned. The show begins at 8 PM Eastern on TNT and Max currently has the below-given match card,

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

– AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

– Brisbane Brawl Match: Jay White & Cope vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

– Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher