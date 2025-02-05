All Elite Wrestling has produced some of the original talents in the women’s roster and Harley Cameron can be touted as one of those names. Although there’s a long way to go for a newbie like her inside the squared circle, she is confident about reaching her full potential given the amount of opportunities, the company has in store for her and she’s admittedly thankful for those.

Speaking in an interview with Rick Ucchino on The Takedown on SI, Harley Cameron went in-depth into her career and professional life. In recent times, she has been placed in Ring of Honor tapings alongside the AEW mainstay programming which gave her enough motivation to rack up future wins. is focused on Ring of Honor and she’s racking up wins.

In the conversation, Harley Cameron mentioned how she’s mostly been in the ring after getting back home from AEW TV tapings to hone her skills and improve. Her training occurs at the Flatbacks training school owned by Shawn Spears of AEW FKA Tye Dillinger in WWE. She continues training until the next set of show tapings for AEW for continuous improvement.

“Every day I’m [at AEW], I train. Before TV, I get to the ring early and train. I’ll fly home, I’ll get off the plane and I’ll go to Flatbacks. I’ll go to the AEW ring on a Monday. I do every seminar I can in the world,” Harley Cameron spoke about her training schedule.

“I think that I just got comfortable, because I’m always in the ring. And that’s the only life I have is in that ring.”

Harley Cameron re-affirms Tony Khan’s trust in her

Their dedication toward pro-wrestling training increased for her over time since Harley Cameron knew that further opportunities would be waiting for her when she arrived at weekly episodes of AEW or ROH. All the credits due to this go to AEW President & Creative Head Tony Khan whom she went on to praise. Khan was immensely praised for giving her opportunities to showcase her versatility as a performer despite her earlier lack of knowledge in wrestling.

“You get hired in our company when you’ve established yourself as a wrestler, and I feel that wasn’t the case for me,” Harley Cameron added. “I owe Tony my career. He’s allowing me to do things and he’s showcasing me and I just am very thankful for him. He’s the greatest boss ever.”

Apart from performing in the ring, Harley Cameron also provided the fans with tons of entertaining segments throughout her AEW tenure. From playing a comedic role on TV, she has also played Harleygram, the infamous Luchadora. Helping Anthony Bowens to speak about his sexuality on global television, she’s also created a romantic angle with Angelo Parker.

That being said, Harley Cameron, the former musician is focused on becoming a bonafide wrestler and AEW might do justice to her talent. She’s long been played a second-fiddle to her Outcasts cohort Saraya. But heading for a hiatus in late 2024, the former WWE Divas Champion allowed her former tag partner to break out on her own.