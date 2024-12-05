Mercedes Mone has been the reigning TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling for the past several months, and she’s been untouchable throughout the reign. With backup like Kamille by her side and being a protected TV character, her push since debuting in All Elite Wrestling has been to the moon, and that status might just persist with news coming in regarding new backups on the way for her.

This should occur after what transpired on the latest episode of AEW Rampage, where things took a shocking turn after Kamille was discovered brutally attacked backstage, and all signs pointed to Mercedes Mone being the possible assailant. Fans also noticed a cryptic tweet from her seemingly claiming the responsibility.

Plus, the attention has now been shifted to the Mone Corporation as a whole as two further names could have joined the rank to the group led by Mercedes Mone. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select added further intrigue to the storyline during a Q&A session while responding to a fan asking about potential additions to the faction.

Mercedes Mone to re-form her faction in AEW with The Renegade Twins

In the conversation, Sapp revealed that AEW might have two of the talented free agents from the circuit to have included in the group led by the former WWE Superstar,

“I’ve long heard that the Renegade Twins were being discussed to work with Mercedes Mone. I think they eventually will.”

The Renegade Twins have made a name for themselves as a dynamic duo on the independent circuit, and their addition to AEW could come in handy for Mercedes Mone. Their brash style and in-ring chemistry alongside the former Sasha Banks’ ruthless leadership should re-form the Mone Corp, especially now that Kamille is done with it.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the TBS Championship will be on the line in two weeks as Mercedes Mone will defend against Anna Jay on the Holiday Bash edition of the show that will take place in Washington, DC, next week. Time will tell whether the Renegade Twins will make a sudden impact on the show, helping Mone to retain her title.