Mina Shirakawa returned to All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, and she’s planning to stay on board for years to follow. Within a week, she could also turn out to be the new AEW Women’s World Champion in the promotion to elevate her status to a new level. Besides, she could also end up becoming the new love interest of one of the most flamboyant characters of pro wrestling.

The circuit has already witnessed the blossoming of romantic relationships on and off-screen over the years. We could now be witnessing the latest saga between male and female in-ring competitors per the recent developments between TNA top star Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, and AEW’s Mina Shirakawa.

Former Dolph Ziggler took his shot at Mina Shirakawa

As mentioned above, the Japanese wrestler has been in the United States for a while due to her ongoing commitments with AEW. Most recently, she dropped a photo of herself from a Waffle House, enjoying their breakfast menu. This caught the attention of Nic Nemeth and keeping his image from the circuit intact, the latter responded.

Via his Twitter/X account, the former WWE Superstar reacted to Mina Shirakawa’s post and took his chance with the following comment, “Yessss! Now let’s get that all star special (smothered and covered) plus a pecan waffle, next time.”

To Nemeth’s luck, Mina Shirakawa reciprocated with a positive response on X, accepting the current TNA World Champion’s proposal as he stated the following, “Great!! Next time, let’s eat that menu together! Of course, it’s on you [kiss emoji].”

The use of the kiss emoticon seemingly indicated that she accepted Ziggler’s invitation, and with that, the IWC started speculating a possible romance angle between the two in real life.

Both wrestlers are gearing up for monumental matches in their careers as of now. Nic Nemeth is set to defend his TNA World Championship against AJ Francis at Final Resolution 2024 while Mina Shirakawa is set to challenge her former bestie, Mariah May, at next week’s AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming edition with the AEW Women’s World Championship hanging in the balance.