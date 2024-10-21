Within two weeks of successfully defending her AEW Women’s World Championship, Mariah May has received a new opponent for her top title. At the latest bygone AEW Battle of the Belts special on TNT, she ended up losing a title match eliminator and thus she got booked in her next title defense set to happen within two weeks’ time.

Anna Jay and the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May got into a backstage confrontation on the October 16th episode of AEW Dynamite as they set up the stage for an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match at AEW Battle of the Belts XII that aired following the October 19 episode of Collision on TNT.

In that match, Mariah May mostly dominated but Anna Jay ultimately defeated her to win the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator. The win came after Jay countered a fireman’s carry attempt by the champion and rolled her up with a crucifix for the referee’s three-count for an upset.

Anna Jay having momentums before title match against Mariah May

As confirmed later, Jay will now get her championship match against Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Title on the November 2nd episode of AEW Collision. Jay recently returned to AEW after competing in STARDOM’s 5 Star Grand Prix tournament. Since her return, she has picked up wins over Robyn Renegade, Harley Cameron, and Trish Adora and time will tell if she shocks the world during this upcoming title match on Collision.

Most recently, Mariah May successfully defended her women’s world title at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 PPV show against Willow Nightingale and she was vocal about being dominant during her championship run. Since winning the belt at All In, she’s defeated multiple names to retain the belt on her way to becoming a top name on the women’s roster of the company.

Heading into the quarterly Battle of the Belts special on AEW programming, Mariah May also made an appearance on the latest bygone episode of Rampage, last Friday night to send a message to the current number-one contender suggested buying her dinner because, she would be on her knees, crying, shaking, and screaming her name. However, the reality is that the UK-native currently stands 0-1 against Jay.