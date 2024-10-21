Despite her recent absence from All Elite Wrestling television, Toni Storm kept on trending on the internet due to her appearance on CMLL. This is after a long time that she went on to revisit the Lucha Libre scene and that also essentially brought out a bold claim from her.

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm was originally set to make her CMLL debut at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on October 11th, but the match was postponed. She was rescheduled to face La Catalina on the October 18th edition of CMLL Viernes Espectacular in a tournament for the women’s championship of the promotion.

AEW’s Toni Storm Tops PWI Women’s 250 List; Two WWE Stars Feature

Heading into that match, Toni Storm cut a promo on CMLL Informa with her Timeless gimmick intact and discussed her debut for the promotion. Heading back to the lucha libre circuit brought her some memories as she made bold claims,

“I love Lucha Libre. I am known worldwide as the Lucha Whore, so I am happy that I can finally come to CMLL. I might never want to leave. I’ve been interested in a Lucha Libre championship my entire life, and it is a travesty that I haven’t had one yet, so soon I will become a new champion of Mexico.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

WWE’s Nikki Bella Won’t Get To Reconcile With Her Husband Amid Divorce Proceedings

Toni Storm was unsuccessful during her CMLL debut

Toni Storm was unable to live up to her promise to become champion during her CMLL debut that came on Friday, October 18, 2024, in a new episode of “Viernes Espectacular” from the mythical Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. The show was headlined by a dual main event with one of them being the top AEW star competing against the 2023 CMLL Women’s Universal Championship Tournament La Catalina.

The two went on to deliver a back-and-forth match. The finish came after Catalina hit a diving Splash on Toni Storm to pick up the big-time win. This was the three AEW Women’s Champion’s first match ever in Mexico and her first match ever in CMLL. After the match, the AEW star also grabbed the microphone and vowed to return to Arena Mexico soon.