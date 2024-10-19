Mariah May is currently sitting without any opponent in her ongoing AEW Women’s World Championship reign. However, it should be just a matter of a few hours that she is on the verge of getting that championship contender at the coming edition of AEW Battle of the Belts.

Heading into the quarterly special on AEW programming, the champion made an appearance on the latest bygone episode of Rampage, yesterday night to send a message to that future number-one contender for her title.

The Glamor came out on the October 18th episode of AEW Rampage to be on the commentary as Anna Jay faced Trish Adora in a singles encounter. Jay scored the win, but the champion crashed her celebration with a brief message.

In a promo, she said that Jay should buy her dinner because, at Battle of the Belts, she would be on her knees, crying, shaking, and screaming her name. The segment ended with Mariah posing on the ramp with the AEW Women’s World Title while the commentators sounded disturbed by her arrogance as Jay looked on from the ring.

Mariah May to battle Anna Jay at AEW Battle of the Belts

Anna Jay and the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May got into a backstage confrontation on the October 16th episode of AEW Dynamite as they set up the stage for an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match at AEW Battle of the Belts XII.

The final Battle of the Belts edition of 2024 will air tonight following Collision and the spoilers are out courtesy of PWInsider as given below where Mariah May came up short of her claims from Rampage. Check out the match outcomes from Battle of the Belts XII as updated by the source,

– AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Kyle O’Reilly in a long, hard-fought bout that lasted for nearly 20 minutes.

– Ring of Honor World Television Champion Brian Cage and Lance Archer defeated Jack Cartwheel and Jon Cruz.

– Anna Jay pinned AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May to earn a future championship match in the main event of the show.

That being said, Jay should be announced as the future challenger for the AEW Women’s World Title. Mariah May most recently defended the belt against Willow Nightingale at the AEW WrestleDream PPV show in early October.