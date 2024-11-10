On the next episode of AEW Collision, the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May will be defending her title in a rematch. Anna Jay will be her opponent on next Saturday’s Collision episode and this time around, the two will collide in a no-DQ affair with further stipulations attached in the match having consequences waiting for the challenger if she loses.

Mariah May was featured in a promo on the latest episode of Collision, where she said that she hated women’s wrestling, and insulted the rest of the women’s roster of the AEW for being weak. It was also mentioned by her that she currently has no challengers.

Anna Jay then called out the champion in a counter promo on Collision for a final opportunity to the AEW women’s title, offering that if she couldn’t beat her in a no-DQ match for the title, she would not further challenge her for the title again as long as Mariah May holds it.

Mariah May-Anna Jay feud for women’s title began in October

To start the beef, Anna Jay and the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May got into a backstage confrontation on the October 16th episode of AEW Dynamite as they set up the stage for an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match at AEW Battle of the Belts XII. Jay got the win in that eliminator to secure the title shot at Collision on the November 2 episode which she lost.

Before this feud, Mariah May successfully defended her women’s world title at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 PPV show against Willow Nightingale. Since winning the belt at All In, she’s defeated multiple names to retain the belt on her way to becoming a top name on the women’s roster of AEW.

AEW Collision November 16 episode match card

A taped edition of AEW Collision will air on November 16 from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with the card currently containing the following matches,

– AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May defends against Anna Jay in a no-DQ match

– Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia

– Full Gear four-way Tag Team title qualifier: LFI (Rush & Dralistico) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)