Given her global fanbase, the fans are always concerned about Saraya’s status in All Elite Wrestling where she’s not regularly featured on TV for the time being. That certainly worried the fans as they started speculating about her current position on the roster. As such, many believed that she could be dealing with injuries given her illustrious history with neck concussions.

However, the latest assurance came from her part about not being physically incapacitated for making in-ring appearances. In the latest, a fan joined a discussion on Twitter and noted that Saraya could be injured and that’s the reason for her absence from AEW programming. The AEW wrestler herself saw the status and chimed in stating that she was just doing fine.

Saraya Spotted Heckled By Fans On AEW Dynamite October 8 Episode

Despite her absence from AEW programming, Saraya remains active on social media to keep in touch with her fans. Most recently, she shared a flurry of creepy DMs received from a fan that contained weird pledges. Sharing the image via her Instagram stories, she let the world know that the creepy fan even wanted to be breastfed by her.

Saraya is wrestling occasionally on All Elite Wrestling TV

In the last week of September, AEW Collision: Grand Slam event was hosted and a few notable matches were included in it. One such on the card was Saraya taking on Jamie Hayter in a match that was contested by her own rules. Hayter eventually defeated the former women’s champion, who was accompanied by Harley Cameron, in just over eight minutes.

During his Backstage Report Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp noted that Saraya has been receiving a lot of praise backstage coming off that match against Hayter,

“She had a match at AEW Collision Grand Slam that ended up getting a lot of positive reception backstage.”

Saraya’s final TV match on AEW programming came on the October 8 Title Tuesday episode, where Willow Nightingale defeated her (with Harley Cameron), Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way bout to capture a shot at the women’s title at AEW WrestleDream 2024. The match outcome was influenced by a big return in the form of Penelope Ford.