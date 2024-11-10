Multiple additions were made to the card of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite with the one affirming that Will Ospreay will be on the show to go down from Bridgeport, Connecticut, this Wednesday. It will be the first time since Osprey will speak up after his former friend Kyle Fletcher turned on him at WrestleDream.

The heel-turn also allowed Konosuke Takeshita to win the AEW International title at the latest bygone PPV show. To end things on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay made his return, attacking Fletcher. The two are expected to lock horns at the upcoming edition of AEW Full Gear.

AEW Full Gear 2024: New Title Match And More Set For November PPV Show

Two further appearances are also set for this week’s AEW Dynamite with the latest entrant on the roster, Bobby Lashley appearing on the show ahead of his match against Swerve Strickland at Full Gear PPV show. It was also announced on social media that the current world champion Jox Moxley would appear on AEW Dynamite. The promoted graphic on social media states “Mox seizes the Superstation TBS” which might call for a change in regime.

Lance Archer will face Roderick Strong in a falls count anywhere match on AEW Dynamite with the stipulation suggesting that if Strong wins then he will earn a match against MJF at the Full Gear PPV show. Adam Cole is already booked in such a qualifier for a match against MJF. Lio Rush will go up against Swerve Strickland in a match despite keeping the card given by Hurt Syndicate’s MVP.

Clarification On Britt Baker’s AEW Status Amid Repetitive 2024 Hiatuses

Previously, Britt Baker’s in-ring return was announced through AEW’s social media account. In the latest, it has been confirmed that the former women’s world champion will be facing Penelope Ford.

AEW Dynamite November 13 episode match card

AEW Dynamite November 13 episode takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Cole – if Cole wins, he earns a match against MJF at Full Gear

– Falls Count Anywhere Match: Lance Archer vs. Roderick Strong – if Strong wins, he earns a match against MJF at Full Gear. If both Cole and Strong win, it will be a three-way match at Full Gear

– AEW Full Gear 2024 Contender’s series: House of Black vs. FTR

– Adam Hangman Page & Christian Cage vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson

– Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford

– Mina Shirakawa returns on AEW Dynamite

– Swerve Strickland vs. Lio Rush

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Bobby Lashley, Will Ospreay will appear