Mina Shirakawa is back on TV and she could be having a massive celebration on this coming episode of AEW Collision with her bestie, the AEW women’s world champion, Mariah May if both women can win their respective matches, this Saturday night.

After May’s next title defense was already announced for AEW Collision, this week, a new match was added featuring Mina Shirakawa as she will go up against Harley Cameron. This comes after the two ended up having a funny altercation on the weekly episode of All Elite Wrestling.

Renee Paquette was standing backstage with the returning Mina Shirakawa on Dynamite who said that she’s missed Mariah May so much and can’t wait for the pending champagne celebration with her when she defeats Anna Jay on AEW Collision. Harley Cameron arrived at the scene and devoured a glass of champagne saying some say Shirakawa is the Harley Cameron of Japan.

AEW Dynamite: Update On Multiple Wrestlers’ Returns From Injuries In 2024

She then challenged Shirakawa to a match on AEW Collision, dubbing it as a “tit for tit” match. Both women started shimmying, as Paquette tried to stop them. Excalibur passed by and chimed in saying now Paquette should feel the same on his experience as he sits between Schiavone & McGuinness on commentary.

Previously, Mariah May’s championship defense against Anna Jay has been announced for AEW Collision which marks the final opportunity for Jay to the top title. This comes after she failed to win the title a few weeks ago against May.

AEW Collision November 16 episode match card

The November 16 AEW Collision episode takes place at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York and it will be a taped edition from tonight. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Mariah May vs. Anna Jay in a No DQ Match for the AEW Women’s Title (if Jay loses, she no longer can compete for the AEW Women’s Title as long as May is champion)

– The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Los Faccion Ingobernables (Rush & Beast Mortos) in a Full Gear Contenders Series

– Mina Shirakawa vs. Harley Cameron

– Daniel Garcia vs. Johnny TV