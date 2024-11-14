AEW Dynamite roster has been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the summer that could set up some future returns. Most of the currently sidelined names are from the women’s while there is news regarding a couple of major men’s division stars, as well.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, Cole Karter (formerly known as Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan in WWE NXT) is set to make his return soon on AEW Dynamite programming after being out of action since June with a broken arm. It’s not confirmed as of now whether he’s already cleared or close to being cleared but his post-surgery recovery updates are all optimistic.

However, things are still not bright for Skye Blue, who is still recovering from her ankle injury and it’s been noted that the timetable for her return still seems lengthy. During the July 20 episode of AEW Collision, Skye Blue got injured after her opponent Hikaru Shida executed a suicide dive that caused her to fall awkwardly on her leg. Blue later appeared at AEW All Out in Chicago only to be attacked by AEW women’s world champion Mariah May.

The former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale has also been out of action from AEW Dynamite/Collision tapings as she suffered a concussion during her time in CMLL last October. It’s not clear when she will return. Fightful claimed that “tentative creative plans” had been in place for Nightingale, but those plans couldn’t be executed as the creative had to adjust themselves in the recovery process.

AEW Dynamite: Saraya not sidelined due to injury reasons

Injury rumors are also there regarding former AEW women’s world champion Saraya amid her absence from TV. She last competed in a match on the Title Tuesday edition in October. Thereafter, her absence led the fans to think about the injury speculations. However, the former Paige clearly mentioned on Twitter that her current hiatus has nothing to do with an injury and hence, she’s cleared for an imminent return.

In more updates, Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and former AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart both appear to be on the road to returning. As such, new vignettes for Hart were there on AEW Dynamite, suggesting that it might just be a matter of moment before the female superstar comes back to action.