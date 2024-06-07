Three matches have been confirmed for this week’s episode of AEW Collision which is airing, live this weekend. A tag team match was previously announced to become the possible headliner of the show while the AEW Women’s World Champion has now been announced to be a part of it.

After making his return to the ring on this Wednesday’s Dynamite episode for the first time in nearly five months, Wheeler Yuta will again be seen competing on AEW Collision as he teams with BCC stablemate Claudio Castagnoli against FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler. AEW’s Tony Khan announced this match for Saturday via a social media post.

This Saturday’s AEW Collision will be the first time that FTR will be seen in action since their loss in the Anarchy in the Arena match that headlined last month’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their rival team Yuta, Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club were victorious on Dynamite in eight-man tag team action against CMLL’s Volador Jr., Esfinge, Magnus, and Rugido.

Also announced for AEW Collision is Women’s World Champion Toni Storm taking on Lady Frost in a non-title match. Storm is currently booked to defend her title against Mina Shirakawa at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view set for Sunday, June 30. In the meantime, she and Mariah May are also involved in a low-key feud against Saraya and Harley Cameron.

Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly will be squaring off in a singles competition on this Saturday’s AEW Collision which will mark the first one-on-one bout between the two. This match comes after they were part of an International Championship number-one contender’s four-way match on this week’s Dynamite.

AEW Collision June 8 episode match card

AEW Collision June 8 episode will take place at the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa and the updated match card for the weekly TV show stands as follows,

– Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost

– Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler