MJF made his much-anticipated return to television, last month and he is now set to return to action at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view event, later this month. While the match featuring him is yet to be officially announced, plans around him at the upcoming PPV were teased on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

As the builds for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 continued during this week’s episode of Dynamite, MJF made his weekly TV return and delivered a scathing promo that he usually cuts. His promo segment was directed toward the current top figures of AEW. MJF name-dropped Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

Update On Britt Baker’s 2024 AEW Return From Prolonged Hiatus From TV

MJF then boldly declared that none of them were in his league and listed that he had defeated every top challenge that AEW had to offer. MJF claimed to be the best in the world and that anyone who tried to knock his achievements while he was gone was unsuccessful. Rush interrupted and said that he’d been here while MJF was gone. MJF warned him before the two got into a brawl to set up a possible match for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: Title Vs. Title And More Set For June PPV

Chaos interrupted in the ring and the two had to be separated. However, the update is that the feud between the two has just begun and will culminate in a match. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about plans for MJF for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 event and noted that Rush should be his opponent,

“It looks like they are going with MJF vs. Rush on that show.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

This match comes as MJF still remains focused on getting revenge on Adam Cole who stabbed him in the back before sending him out of the equation with an attack in late 2023. Soon after his return, MJF hit him with a low blow at Double or Nothing. But the two aren’t reportedly meeting in a match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island in New York. The current match card for the show following Dynamite is given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerver Strickland (c) vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

– AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

– Ladder match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. TBD