The third match for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision has become official for a live episode to go down from the Atlantic City. Tony Khan announced that Megan Bayne will take on Harley Cameron in a singles contest, noting that the Australian star is looking for revenge.

The announcement for AEW Collision comes after Bayne and Penelope Ford assaulted the returning Anna Jay on last week’s episode. “Harley Cameron wants payback for the Megasus attacking @annajay___ last week on Collision! Don’t miss it TOMORROW! Saturday Night Wrestling is back on TBS TOMORROW NIGHT!” Khan wrote in his statement on his X/Twitter handle.

On social media, Cameron released a promo saying that Bayne is like a dinosaur, strong and ferocious, but she doesn’t believe in those creatures. She added, saying that while it had been fun to watch Bayne destroy the roster, the line was crossed after the attack on Jay. Harley further mentioned that she went to Coachella together with Jay to become friends with her and that on AEW Collision, the Megasaus is about to go extinct.

Last month, at Dynasty 2025, Megan Bayne competed in her first pay-per-view title match for the AEW, competing against the top-most star of the promotion, Toni Storm. Despite being unable to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship, the challenger impressed the fans and critics by showcasing her physical as well as in-ring tactics. A win over Cameron on AEW Collision could put her back on the hunt for AEW Women’s World title held by Storm.

Speaking of Storm, one of the headliner matches of this week’s AEW Collision will feature Storm as she will compete in another title eliminator bout when she takes on Lady Frost. This match comes right after the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion successfully bested Miyu Yamashita in a title eliminator on this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on the TBS Network.

AEW Collision May 3 episode match card

The AEW Collision May 3 episode takes place at the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this weekend, and only two matches for the show have been confirmed as given below,

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost in a title eliminator

– Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

– Megan Bayne vs. Harley Cameron