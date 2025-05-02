Mercedes Mone has admittedly been enjoying her run in All Elite Wrestling which has led her to be clad with multiple wrestling championships within just a year in the promotion. After being creatively frustrated within the WWE for a long time, AEW reignited the fire and passion for the sport in the veteran superstar who reportedly also possesses some creative freedom in the Tony Khan-led management.

However, critics recently flooded social media regarding how Mercedes Mone has the privilege to script her victories especially after she still remains undefeated in her AEW career. In a contradictory update, Fightful Select reports that officials in the promotion have “never heard of her having creative control,” and confirmed that “she hasn’t turned down losing, because losing hasn’t even been broached. Both companies had plans to push her heavily.”

For the time being, Mercedes Mone is riding high after her win over Athena FKA Ember Moon from WWE on AEW Dynamite, two weeks ago which made her the way into the Owen Hart cup tournament finale set for AEW Double or Nothing. Now, she’s teasing something bigger and that’s to break the record-setting title reign that Athena currently possesses.

Mercedes Mone wants Athena’s ROH Women’s Championship

In the latest edition of her Mone Mag series, Mercedes Mone reflected on how the match against Athena boosted her confidence, personally and professionally. That being said, the belt collector is eyeing Athena’s Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship, next that could be the fifth gold around her waist.

“Let me tell you, this match was one for the books! Athena is a powerhouse… Imagine the incredible stories we could tell if we had a pay-per-view match together,” Mercedes Mone stated. “While she’s rocked that ROH title for over 800 days, I can’t help but think how great it would look around my waist.”

Pinning Athena in the Owen Hart Cup semis does allow Mercedes Mone to challenge her in a future title match encounter. Furthermore, she will face Jamie Hayter in the final match of the Owen Hart tournament where a win will put her in line to challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship held by Toni Storm.

Apart from capturing the TBS Title, Mercedes Mone also won the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship in a Title vs. Title match against Stephanie Vaquer at AEW Forbidden Door in June 2024. Plus, she defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship as well as winning the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship (already clubbed with Southside Wrestling Entertainment Women’s Championship) making her a four-title-holder in AEW.