After yesterday’s multiple announcements, three new matches have been announced for the latest upcoming AEW Collision episode which will now consist of six total matches. The new match confirmations came during last night’s Friday night Rampage episode which was already taped following Wednesday’s Dynamite episode.

Dustin Rhodes FKA Goldust will face Johnny TV FKA John Morrison has been announced in a singles capacity for AEW Collision which will be a fresh matchup. This match will also be Rhodes’ first bout since getting dropped from the World title eliminator after he lost to Samoa Joe on the April 10 Dynamite episode. The veteran still occasionally wrestles on AEW TV much to the excitement of the fans.

AEW Dynamite: Title Match Announced Featuring Mercedes Mone For June 12 Episode

A women’s division matchup has also been announced for AEW Collision where Kris Statlander will take on Robyn Renegade. Statlander has been helmed as one of the veterans of the AEW women’s division, but she ended up betraying Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing. She then did the same to Orange Cassidy on the June 5 edition of Dynamite and also revealed the reason for her betrayal.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: Spoiler On Mercedes Mone Becoming Dual Champion

In a digital exclusive interview, Statlander gave explanations behind her actions when asked to. Statlander noted how she was always there for Orange Cassidy from day one after she came back from two crucial injuries, but then Cassidy was never there for her when she was on a losing streak and further lost her TBS Championship. After this heel-turn, Statlander gets an opportunity to pick up momentums on AEW Collision when she takes on Robyn.

Daniel Garcia has also been announced in a match against Tate Mayfairs at AEW Collision where BCC vs. FTR tag team match has been confirmed. Plus, the AEW Women’s World Champion will also be seen in action in a non-title bout.

AEW Collision June 8 episode match card

AEW Collision June 8 episode will take place at the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa and the updated match card for the weekly TV show stands as follows,

– Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost

– Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler

– Dustin Rhodes vs. Johnny TV

– Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade

– Daniel Garcia vs. Tate Mayfairs