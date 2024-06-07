Mercedes Mone has just competed in one match on AEW Dynamite, thus far since her debut on the show, last March. Last week, she successfully defended the TBS Championship in what marked her debut match on AEW weekly TV programming. Next week, she will be going through yet another title match outing as announced by All Elite Wrestling.

As announced by AEW’s Tony Khan on social media, Mercedes Mone will defend the TBS Championship against CMLL’s Zeuxis on the coming episode of AEW Dynamite. It should be noted that Zeuxis is Stephanie Vaquer’s tag team partner in CMLL. Vaquer is the one who will defend the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against Mone at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 30.

This match will also have Mone’s TBS title on the line which makes this a title vs. title encounter for dual championship belt as announced during the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite. It was mentioned by Khan that if Zeuxis wins the TBS title, next week then only Vaquer’s NJPW Strong Women’s title will be on the line at Forbidden Door. Besides, “an informative video package” will be there on Zeuxis during tomorrow’s Collision episode.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Mercedes Mone is set to receive the NJPW Strong Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 since this is the title that was made specifically for her. Mone was supposed to hold the IWGP title or the Strong Title due to the upcoming release of a movie associated with Stardom, last year. But a sudden injury never allowed NJPW to make those plans to fruition.

AEW Dynamite June 12 episode match card

AEW Dynamite June 12 episode will take place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Apart from Mone and Will Ospreay’s title defenses, veteran Chris Jericho will host his talk show with a faction being his guests. The confirmed match card for the upcoming episode goes as follows,

– AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix

– Chris Jericho’s TV Time with guests Private Party

– TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Zeuxis