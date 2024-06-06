There was never any confusion about Mercedes Mone participating at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV which will be a cross-promotional show. Set within just four weeks the capacity of her matchup was upped as not one but two women’s championships will be on the line in a title vs. title match. The winner of this match will eventually leave New York as a double champion as confirmed during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will defend her title against NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer. It was previously rumored that this match would only be contested for the TBS Title but as confirmed on Dyanmite, the winner of this match on June 30 will leave the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 with both the championships.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Mercedes Mone is set to receive the NJPW Strong Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 since this is the title that was made specifically for her. Mone was supposed to hold the IWGP title due to the upcoming release of a movie associated with Stardom, last year.

Stardom had this specific desire for Mone but despite initial pans, she ultimately did not win the IWGP title. Instead, she was earmarked to win the New Japan Strong Title. Unfortunately, the plans never came to fruition as she sustained an injury and never got to win the tournament. At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, the pending title-winning moment should possibly come at her,

“What happened was the Stardom, because of the movie that’s coming out very soon, they wanted her to be IWPG champion at the time of the movie. Mercedes actually did drop that title and they created the New Japan Strong title for Mercedes and she was supposed to win that tournament but she broke her ankle or foot or whatever and didn’t win it.”

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island in New York. The current match card for the show following Dynamite is given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerver Strickland (c) vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

– AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

– Ladder match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. TBD