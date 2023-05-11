Although nothing is yet to be officially confirmed, AEW Collision is expected to usher in a new era in the history of All Elite Wrestling promotion. The only five-year-old company will thus be having its third TV show, this time in a bigger way to present more dynamic wrestling content for its fanbase.

Reports already emerged that AEW Collision is expected to be unveiled next Wednesday at Warner Bros Discovery’s upfronts. More updates about the show were made available via Fightful Select as the source reports that the show will begin airing in mid-June. Though an official date or location wasn’t revealed, it was noted that the returning CM Punk will be a big part of the show.

Not only that, the former WWE Champion is expected to wrestle in a marquee match on the debut night of AEW Dynamite. While Chris Jericho has been proposed to be his opponent, Punk has allegedly pushed for another opponent for his in-ring return. At this point, it’s unclear who that name could be.

AEW Collision coming under a $1 billion deal with Warner Bros?

In addition, AEW Collision would occur as a “cash infusion” for the Tony Khan-own brand as this new show will be part of an extension between AEW and Warner Bros. It was overall described as a good deal for AEW. As for its taping schedule, the new show appears to get broadcasted in a live format, mostly on Saturday nights, though there could be occasions where AEW tapes ahead of the airing.

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez also spoke about AEW Collision through a new television deal between AEW and WBD. There is a lot of discussion about how much the company is making and addressing it was noted that this could be a $1 billion deal,

“If I’m doing the math here, their deal shouldn’t be up for another year. They had the 4-year extension in 2020, and it was a 3-year deal with an option here, I’ve heard some people say this is the option year, I’ve had some people say that’s next year. Obviously, if they signed a new deal, none of this matters.”

To fuel up the speculations around AEW Collision, Tony Khan appeared on this week’s Dynamite, and in his signature style, he teased making one of the biggest announcements in AEW history, next week. The expectation is that the whereabouts of the upcoming show will officially be confirmed by Khan during or prior to Dynamite’s May 17 episode.