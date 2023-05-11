The Prodigal Son from Bulgaria has finally showed up on AEW Dynamite after a long wait of almost nine months. We’re talking about Miro fka Rusev in WWE who returned on AEW programming during the latest episode of the company’s flagship show. However, it may haven’t happened in a thrilling way that his fans would have wanted to go down.

Following Claudio Castagnoli’s victory over Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite, Miro was seen walking the halls of the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan in casual clothes. AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette fka Renee Young asked Miro why he was back in AEW. Miro refused to make any comment and kept on silently walking into the office of AEW President Tony Khan. There’s no update on what Miro was about to talk to Tony Khan.

Miro has not appeared on AEW Dynamite or Rampage programming since All Out 2022, last September where he helped Legendary Sting and Darby Allin defeat The House of Black in a trios match. Miro’s absence from AEW TV could be due to his recent ventures outside wrestling, including an acting role on the TV series “East New York.”

In this absence, there have been talks about Miro’s status with the AEW. But it should be noted that despite the hiatus, Miro signed a contract extension with the AEW promotion, last year that will see him working for the Tony Khan-owned brand for four more years. Plus, time and time again, Miro’s wife Lana aka CJ Perry has also teased coming to AEW programming.

AEW Dynamite: Thunder Rosa returns during May 10 Episode

Apart from Miro, AEW Dynamite also witnessed the return of the former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa almost in a similar capacity as Miro. AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette was standing outside Tony’s office when Rosa entered the frame and stated the following before entering Tony’s office, “It seems tonight it’s a good night to talk to Papi Khan.”

There is no word on why Rosa was visiting Khan on AEW Dynamite. Rosa has not wrestled on AEW programming since August of last year. Due to an injury, she was forced to vacate the AEW Women’s World Championship in November. Rosa recently commented on the long recovery process from her injury but just days later, she has miraculously returned to AEW programming.