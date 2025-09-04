Top AEW wrestler Toni Storm will be seen in action on the upcoming episode of AEW Collision, this weekend from the current residency of All Elite Wrestling in Philadelphia. At present, she’s currently sitting without any opponent for her Women’s World Championship and hence, issued a challenge to the entire roster on this week’s Dynamite to secure a title match opportunity.

Soon after Storm’s pre-taped vignette was over, a big match in the pipeline for AEW Collision was promoted via a backstage segment on Dynamite where Renee Paquette was talking to Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron, who was upset that her face was still hurting, despite wearing a face mask. Statlander implied that her wrath wasn’t in the mask, but rather inside her all along.

Cameron said they’re undefeated as a tag team, and it’d be better if they stick with Ford & Bayne and Triangle of Madness like they talked previously. Wheeler Yuta walked in, saying that the Death Riders have her back.

Marina Shafir also joined the conversation to end the segment as the huge tag team match lineup for AEW Collision was made, official – AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron vs. Triangle Of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue) and Megan Bayne.

.@harleycameron_ and @callmekrisstat speak on their tag team debut last week, while the Death Riders deliver a message of their own. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/LeGPBRbYrr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2025

Also, in a one-on-one bout on AEW Collision, Mark Briscoe will face Konosuke Takeshita this Saturday night. The match was set up on last night’s Dynamite when Briscoe issued a challenge to The Don Callis Family. Callis answered on Takeshita’s behalf, after which Takeshita and Briscoe had a confrontation in the ring. Briscoe later defeated Lance Archer of the Callis Family on Dynamite.

Already announced for Saturday’s show was Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, while another tag team match featuring FTR also joined the lineup, as given below.

AEW Collision September 6 Episode Match Card

The September 6 episode of AEW Collision takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the current residency of All Elite Wrestling, and it comes with the following match card,

– Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

– Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita (If Briscoe wins, he will face Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship)

– AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron vs. Triangle Of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue) and Megan Bayne

– FTR vs. Adam Priest & TBA