Things amped up between Toni Storm and Mariah May on the latest episode of AEW Collision with the former having her friend back in her corner in an attempt to seek vengeance on the latter. It’s the butler Luther who’s returned on TV to help Storm find her footing against the ever-boasting champion.

On the February 8 episode of AEW Collision, Mariah competed in a Non-Title Exhibition Match against a rookie named Shay Carmichael and picked up a dominant win. After pinning her opponent with the Mayday finisher, Mariah dressed Carmichael up like Storm and smeared lip-stain on her face.

It was then that Luther The Butler came out on AEW Collision with a tray, revealing the bloody shoe that Mariah once used to betray Storm upon winning the women’s AEW Owen Hart Cup tournament. Mariah took the shoe and went to attack Carmichael again, but she was gone from the scene.

Toni Storm was rather lying in the ring in her place and she proceeded to attack Mariah. Storm went for a piledriver on Mariah on top of the steel steps but Mariah escaped through the crowd. Luther then hoisted Storm up on her shoulder to end the segment on AEW Collision amid huge cheers from the audience.

AEW Collision: Toni Storm reunites with Luther on the February 8 episode

Luther and Storm embraced on AEW Collision, officially reuniting on television. This was the first time that the two appeared together on TV since last year’s All In PPV show in the United Kingdom. On that night, Mariah defeated Storm to win the AEW Women’s World Championship. Storm also went into a hiatus upon digesting that loss to Mariah.

Later, Storm came back on the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 edition in December. On the AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage episode in January, Storm also won the first-ever Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match and thus earned the right to face Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Grand Slam 2025 in Australia.

In more updates from AEW Collision, Deonna Purrazzo talked about bringing a change to The Vendetta. In an AEW digital exclusive, Deonna said that she formed the faction to watch each other’s back but nothing happened per the expectation. Valkyrie entered the scene and added that Deonna hadn’t returned her calls. Deonna said she thinks a piece of the puzzle is missing and she’d figure it out.