Proving the earlier speculations true, Harley Cameron is indeed heading into her home country of Australia at AEW Grand Slam 2025 to compete in a title match. She will be challenging Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship as announced on last night’s episode of Collision on the TNT Network.

Scheduled for a concert on the weekly Saturday show, Cameron ended up having another confrontation with Mercedes Mone who has now agreed to give her a TBS title match at AEW Grand Slam 2025. The TBS Champion appeared in the ring cutting off Cameron’s musical performance.

Cameron insisted that she wasn’t going anywhere until she got the earlier demanded title match at AEW Grand Slam 2025 saying that the most entertaining Mone had ever been was when she was a puppet. Mone slapped Cameron, and in turn, she was taken out of the ring by Cameron with a mic shot. Cameron urged Mone to feel the wrath in return of which Mone granted the title match set for next weekend.

On the January 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cameron offered a song that focused heavily on her own breasts. For the first time, she tried to talk herself way into a match against Moné at AEW Grand Slam 2025. Since then Mone has been rejecting her making it clear that Harley wasn’t worthy of a shot.

However, Fightful Select previously reported that AEW had bigger plans for Cameron and that includes her performing in a title match at AEW Grand Slam 2025 in February,

“As indicated on last night’s show, the working plan for Grand Slam is Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron.”

AEW Grand Slam 2025 PPV Match Card

Scheduled for Saturday, February 15, AEW Grand Slam 2025 will take place at the indoor Brisbane Entertainment Centre instead of Suncorp Stadium as originally planned. The show begins at 8 PM Eastern on TNT and Max currently has the below-given match card,

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

– AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Harley Cameron

– Brisbane Brawl Match: Jay White & Cope vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

– Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

– Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith in action