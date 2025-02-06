It’s been more than a year since Deonna Purrazzo arrived in the All Elite Wrestling scene showing a lot of promise to the roster as well as the fanbase. Going right into the title picture, many assumed a big push was reserved for her which wasn’t the case. As time progressed, she was lost in the mix, and for a significant time, she also had to be an absentee of AEW’s flagship program Dynamite for no reason.

Being a popular female wrestling figure in the pro-wrestling circuit, fans do want more from her in All Elite Wrestling. However, it’s safe to say that she barely managed to fulfill the expectations of the fans. Deonna Purrazzo has yet to win a title in AEW and not featuring prominently on Dynamite also led to a bit of frustration for her.

While speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Deonna Purrazzo was thereby asked why she has not been featured on AEW Dynamite, at all lately. She started the conversation by pointing out that 2025 is the 13th year of her professional wrestling career and her dedication to the sport just continues to grow. She never stopped wrestling or lost her passion for the game.

Deonna Purrazzo wants more opportunities in AEW career

Moving into the conversation, Deonna Purrazzo also expressed her desire to receive more opportunities from the AEW management, stating that she wants to be featured on Dynamite more than anything else. However, there’s no denying the stacked AEW women’s division which leads to change in positioning all the time. As such, she’s been in a “waiting game” but that didn’t necessarily lessen her determination to reach the top.

“I just started my 13th year of professional wrestling. I have never stopped wrestling, and I don’t, I have never stopped loving this. And again, you have to want more for yourself. I do want more for myself,” Deonna Purrazzo pledged.

“I want to be on Dynamite, but there’s ebbs and flows, and we’ve talked about our stacked division and who’s on top right now. And it’s just going to be a waiting game. But don’t count me out of the fight, guys.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

After her tenure with TNA Wrestling came to an end over a year ago, Deonna Purrazzo decided not to re-sign with promotion to explore new opportunities. This led her to sign up with All Elite Wrestling and make an immediate appearance on AEW Dynamite in the first 2024 episode aired on TBS. She quickly went on to challenge for the AEW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the belt.