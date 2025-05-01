For three back-to-back TV editions of AEW programming, Toni Storm will be seen in action in title eliminators, this time on AEW Collision set for this coming Saturday night. A couple of matches for the upcoming weekly AEW show on the TNT Network have been confirmed with the top AEW talent being included on the card.

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will be in action on this Saturday’s live AEW Collision episode, as announced on the latest bygone episode of Dynamite. On the flagship show of AEW, last night on the TBS Network, Storm successfully bested Miyu Yamashita in a title eliminator.

It was thereafter announced that Storm will host another eliminator this Saturday on AEW Collision when she takes on Lady Frost. The two have squared off before on AEW TV, with Storm defeating her in that match that went down in June of last year.

Before Dynamite, Storm also faced and defeated Queen Aminata in a Women’s World title eliminator bout on Saturday, April 26, during the AEW Collision Playoff Palooza episode. The title eliminator stipulation suggests that if Storm’s opponent wins, then she will earn a future title shot at her championship.

Storm remains opponent-less for the time being after retaining her title over Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, last month. Her focus is on the Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament with the winner earning a shot at the title. However, she is done waiting around and wants a closer look at one of her peers which is why she’s been issuing these open challenges.

The other match confirmed for AEW Collision will see former AEW Trios Champion Brody King battle the newcomer Josh Alexander in what would be a first-time-ever singles match outing between the two. The two previously featured in a tag team match on last week’s Dynamite that Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita won.

AEW Collision May 3 episode match card

The AEW Collision May 3 episode takes place at the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this weekend, and only two matches for the show have been confirmed as given below,

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost in a title eliminator

– Brody King vs. Josh Alexander