AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Announced For Title Match On March 20 Episode

Since arriving at All Elite Wrestling, last October, Adam Copeland has been engaged in a bitter rivalry against Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite. It appears that the final chapter in their ongoing feud will unfold within two weeks from now when the two will meet in the third singles encounter with the TNT Championship hanging in the balance.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Killswitch (with TNT Champion Christian Cage and Nick Wayne) defeated “Daddy Magic” Mike Menard. After the match, The Patriarchy members attacked Menard but Daniel Garcia tried to make the save. Wayne further attacked Garcia with the help of Killswitch and they were able to stand tall.

Christian was then posing with his faction on the stage when Adam “Edge” Copeland returned on AEW Dynamite and attacked Killswitch and Wayne with a steel chair in hand. After passing out Wayne with the choke-hold, Copeland chased Cage to the backstage area but Cage ultimately managed to escape the arena in a car.

Copeland then cut a promo from outside the arena and announced that the rivalry should end where it started from and that’s their hometown of Toronto. On the March 20th episode of AEW Dynamite – Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage III will go down for the TNT Championship. This will be an “I Quit” match which confirms that the match will be contested in a No-DQ capacity.

Following the expiration of his WWE contract, Adam “Edge” Copeland headed for a career redemption on AEW Dynamite, to reunite with his long-time friend Christian Cage. Plus, the veteran was keen on providing himself a fresh bunch of opponents, and storylines, to work with.

During a recent interview with The New York Post, Copeland opened up about his experience working on AEW Dynamite and the creative process of the company,

“What I’ve noticed is the creative process and some of the freedom that comes along with that and I think that’s been really fun. Not that I haven’t had creative freedom, I’ve been very lucky in that regard over the years. But it’s different when there are not shareholders and it’s different when there is a different structure in that regard.”