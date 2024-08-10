After staying away from AEW television for almost ten months, Britt Baker was back on the scene at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 show. Appearing on the show, she quickly hinted at a dream match against former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks who now goes by the name of Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling.

A dual championship match was on the match card of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view event where TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Title vs. Title matchup to become a dual champion. As she was celebrating her title win in the ring, the music of Dr. Britt Baker hit the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York to send the fans into a frenzy.

Britt Baker stayed on the ramp and shared a staredown with Mone who had just become a dual title-holder at the PPV. This appears to be a significant moment for The Doctor in her career who is coming for rejuvenation after staying out of the equation for such a long time. During her absence, Mone appeared to be the top star power on the roster, making a perfect way for her comeback to claim back the throne.

Britt Baker was keen on facing Mercedes Mone since seeing her AEW debut

Speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette FKA Renee Young in the WWE, Britt Baker discussed her feelings regarding Mone finding herself on the AEW roster in early 2023 which appeared to be a massive deal for herself. It was rewarding given that AEW has become the place featuring the major wrestlers but at the same time, she was keen for a face-off to showcase herself against the dual champion.

“The best thing to happen in my career was Mercedes Mone starting her AEW career,” said Britt Baker. “It made people want to see me back and put her in her place and show her what AEW is really about.”

“I feel like I’m on her level and I feel like maybe I’m even a step above her. I’m above a lot of this bulls*** now … I’m going to wait, I’m going to listen, I’m going to see how it plays out.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Returning for the first time since last year’s summer, Britt Baker was appreciated by the audience as a babyface star and this further led to an organic heel transition for Mone, something that the latter wanted to happen in the first place.