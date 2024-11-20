The first big four pay-per-view under the All Elite Wrestling banner for next year will be AEW Revolution 2025. Last year, one of the greatest brand ambassadors of the wrestling sport, Sting had the final hurrah of his career before this pay-per-view that kept the show in discussion for a long time. AEW was ultimately able to give a proper send-off to the icon.

A year forward, AEW Revolution 2025 will be visiting one of the stomping grounds of its rival brand WWE in California and the confirmation of the venue comes as an aftermath of WWE’s announcement regarding Raw’s premiere episode on Netflix.

A major move has been made by All Elite Wrestling as they will be bringing the AEW Revolution 2025 PPV show to the iconic Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California on March 9, 2025. This marks the first time the company will host a large-scale event at the legendary venue, and as such the fans should be thrilled about an exciting night.

According to reports of Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, the announcement regarding AEW Revolution 2025 came shortly after WWE opted to move the Netflix premiere of Monday Night Raw from the Crypto.com Arena to the Intuit Dome. The city of LA was always slated to host the show, however, given that Netflix operates from this city.

AEW Revolution 2025 announcement was welcoming to Crypto.com Arena

Sources close to the situation revealed that the Crypto arena’s exclusivity agreement with WWE was a longstanding arrangement. However, WWE’s decision to switch the venue came as an unexpected move. One source said that the venue officials were pleased with the AEW Revolution 2025 announcement, “It rubbed them the wrong way that WWE switched venues, and they were happy AEW quickly announced their PPV after WWE’s Intuit Dome announcement.”

AEW Revolution 2025 from the Crypto.com Arena comes as part of a broader expansion from the company perspective that includes running events at new venues like Oceanside’s Frontwave Arena, Knoxville Coliseum, Yum Center in Louisville to the smaller Broadbent Arena among others.

Apart from the AEW Revolution 2025, it was also announced that a three-night stay at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom for ROH Final Battle, Collision, and Dynamite tapings will be happening for the company just before Christmas. Plus, AEW Fight for the Fallen will be occurring on January 1 in Asheville, North Carolina to benefit the hurricane victims.