Saraya has been away from television programming of All Elite Wrestling since early October despite renewing her contract with the company. Injury rumors were around her absence which was wiped out by herself on social media and as such, she’s linked with TV projects to be away from the wrestling scene. Plus, we might be seeing a hotter version of the former WWE Superstar upon her TV comeback.

Most recently, Saraya attended the American Reality Television Awards which appeared to be her first public appearance in a while and it appeared that she was excited to be in a red-carpet event after such a long time. Appearing in an interview with The Buzz, she gave an update on her professional career and admitted to being away from AEW in-ring competition to be involved in outside TV projects.

“I’m taking a little break right now so I can do more of this stuff again. I haven’t been on a red carpet in a minute. It’s nice to be back,” Saraya quipped on the red carpet of the American Reality TV Awards. “I’m actually going to be co-hosting ‘Catfish’ soon. I already filmed the episode with Nev a few months ago. That should be fun.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

According to the previous reports of Fightful Select, Saraya is doing well in her health prospects and she was never taken off TV due to injury reasons. Rather, she was focusing more on other projects during her time away from AEW which was further affirmed. While it’s unclear when she will return, it was hinted on social media that she would be bringing a hotter version of herself whenever it happens.

A fan posted a video to highlight Saraya’s hot outfit on the aforementioned red carpet event and claimed that she simply rocked during the appearance. In return, the top AEW wrestler teased bringing a new version of her character once she returns to AEW television, saying, “Wait until this version makes her way back to dynamite.”

Wait until this version makes her way back to dynamite. https://t.co/NPsNTZ0da1 — SARAYA (@Saraya) November 21, 2024

Feel like a goth space princess pic.twitter.com/5GepRbxTUD — SARAYA (@Saraya) November 19, 2024

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) was last seen on AEW television during the October 8 episode of Dynamite, the Title Tuesday edition where she competed in a four-way AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match against Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and Nyla Rose. This came shortly after she extended her contract with AEW through September 2025.