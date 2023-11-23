AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Full Lineup Revealed On Dynamite

The AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 edition has now commenced from this week’s Dynamite onward. Since the very beginning as a wrestling promotion in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has run over a dozen tournaments and this continental classic promises to deliver something unique that we’ve seen before. Some major details and updates regarding the tourney have now been shared.

The participants of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 have been revealed and the names are given below: Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, and Daniel Garcia will form a side that’s being touted to the Blue League, while the other side, the Gold League will include Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Rush, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and “Switchblade” Jay White.

During this week’s Dynamite, Rush vs. White, Strickland vs. Lethal, and Moxley vs. Briscoe matchups went down with White, Strickland, and Moxley picking up the wins to earn points by their names.

AEW Worlds End 2023: MJF’s Next World Championship Defense Announced

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 to crown a Triple Crown Champion

The winner of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 will crown the first-ever AEW Continental Champion with Eddie Kingston putting both the Ring of Honor World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship on the line as well. It was confirmed during the media scrum following AEW Full Gear that these three titles will be united into one Triple Crown championship to be defended through AEW, ROH, and NJPW programming.

Is Ronda Rousey Set To Join AEW After Recent Match On ROH TV?

As for the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023, it will be nothing like a single-elimination tournament and there will be no eliminations. The participants will receive points for wins and draws. The participants with the most amount of points from each league (Gold and Blue) will be declared the winners of their respective leagues and they will then square off against one another in the final match.

That being said, the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 began last Wednesday, November 22 on Dynamite, and the finals will be held on Saturday, December 30 at the World’s End pay-per-view from Long Island, New York. One match for the upcoming PPV has also been announced during Dynamite where MJF will defend his world title against Samoa Joe.