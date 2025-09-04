Saraya is clearly someone who’d continue to stand up for herself amid the constant backlash she suffers over social media platforms. Apart from lighting up the feeds of her fans, the UK-born wrestler is looking forward to making a comeback to the squared circle at some point. WWE could be her landing destination as she permanently called it a quit with All Elite Wrestling in early 2025.

After staying away from in-ring competition for almost five years, Saraya experienced a career resurgence upon arriving in All Elite Wrestling in 2022, declining an offer from WWE to remain with them. Trying to offer something new, she admittedly wanted to revamp her on-screen character, which led her to play more of a glamorous character on-screen.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Saraya dissected her run with AEW, where she was over the moon for getting the chance to wrestle after so many years. But at the same time, she was extremely doubtful about her ability to stay out of the ring for such a long time. This was the reason that she didn’t explore the wrestling side during her tenure, leading to her only regret from the bygone run.

Saraya admittedly was scared about re-hurting her neck in AEW

“The only thing I regret about my AEW run is that I wish I tried harder when it comes to the wrestling side of things. I think I went too easy on myself, because I was a little bit worried that something would happen like WWE, where I would f*ck up and my neck would get hurt again. And I was too overly cautious,” Saraya revealed, being too scared to get injured again.

With AEW not having to offer something new for her, Saraya had a mutual exit from the company in 2025. Following the departure, she has mostly been involved in outside projects, such as launching her podcast. Plus, her book, “Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives,” detailing her pro wrestling journey as well as personal life, was released in the spring, and it went on to become a best-seller.

With WWE’s all-women event Evolution announced in the summer, fans hoped to have Saraya back in her home in a surprise appearance, which never happened. Going by the reports and the pioneer herself, WWE never reached out to her and offered a new deal, rather suggesting their unwillingness to bring back the ex-WWE Divas Champion.