For a long time, we haven’t spotted Deonna Purrazzo on television programs of All Elite Wrestling, which has mainly been due to creative hindrances. In the recent past, the talent herself declared frustration over the situation. With the scenario continuing, she keeps her relevant with indie scene appearances, social work around her community, and by featuring interviews, revealing experiences from life.

Most recently, Deonna Purrazzo opened up about a moment that completely altered her outlook on marijuana after doing something that she initially thought was a harmless edible. During a conversation on the Digital Social Hour podcast, the contracted AEW wrestler went through the traumatic experience that led her to encounter some dark moments and unbelievable thoughts. Ultimately, this instance made her never go for weed.

“Entire Feud Was Career-Defining For Me,” Deonna Purrazz On Facing WWE Legend

Explaining the situation, Deonna Purrazzo noted that the experience occurred nearly three years ago as she wanted to have a relaxing night, but instead, it turned into a nightmare,

“Maybe almost three years ago, I took 10 milligrams of an edible and I was laying on the couch and all of a sudden like I got head to toe like tingly, almost like, ‘Oh my God, I’m paralyzed’ feeling. And my husband’s best friend was sitting on our couch with us and I was like, ‘I don’t feel good.”

Deonna Purrazzo even had suicidal thoughts upon digesting edibles

Deonna Purrazzo’s husband & then-boyfriend Steve McLin was present at the scene, and he tried to calm her down, but things escalated fast, especially after she wanted to throw up to feel better. McLin had to make her realize that such substances didn’t work like that.

Things also took a terrible turn after Deonna Purrazzo brought suicidal thoughts under the influence of the substance. Despite being valid and proud owners of guns, she wanted to put the blames on those weapons for committing suicide in an imaginary world,

“My husband’s prior military, we are proud gun owners, we were like… I literally thought like, ‘Well, if I died, how did I die? I must have committed suicide.’ And I was like, ‘I went in our safe and I took the gun and I committed suicide.’” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Admittedly, that was the last time that Deonna Purrazzo would have vouched for any of the weed or edible experiences. She shared a story that turned out to be a reminder that mental health sometimes can take unexpected turns and lead one to some overwhelming circumstances that were initially supposed to be relaxing.