Deonna Purrazzo hasn’t been featured on AEW Dynamite or Collision for the earlier part of 2025 following a series of losses on TV. This led the fans of All Elite Wrestling to wonder what was really going on with her backstage after her much-anticipated debut in the company last year. Despite not doing anything wrong, it appears that the talented wrestler has been removed from AEW’s flagship show due to a lack of planning from the creative team.

A fan recently took to Twitter and asked Deonna Purrazzo whether she would be making her way to AEW Dynamite with the following statement, “Are you pulling up to Dynamite tonight?” The AEW star responded to the fan in a sarcastic manner as she said she might appear during picture in picture during the broadcast, “During picture in picture, probably.”

It was clear by Deonna Purrazzo’s comment that she was seemingly throwing shade at AEW for not utilizing her on television. However, another top AEW female talent, Thunder Rosa reacted to it with laughing emojis, making the circumstance look very funny.

“Don’t Count Me Out Of The Fight, Guys,” Deonna Purrazzo On Getting Less AEW TV Time

During picture in picture, probably. https://t.co/TZm28qc0Lb — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 28, 2025

The tweet comes as the aftermath of reports claiming that Deonna Purrazzo has made pitches to AEW in the past to make her way back to AEW programming, but there aren’t any immediate creative plans around her. Thus, her last AEW television appearance remains on the February 26th edition of AEW Dynamite, where Harley Cameron defeated her.

“Please Don’t Try To Kiss Me,” AEW’s Saraya Drops Message After Disturbing Experience

Deonna Purrazzo booked for a House of Glory appearance

Amid her ongoing absence on AEW TV, the former TNA/Impact Knockouts Champion will continue working in independent shows. Mike Santana and House of Glory are presenting the ‘Puerto Rican Weekend’ show on June 7th at the NYC Arena in Queens, New York where Deonna Purrazzo has been booked to compete against Karissa Rivera FKA Elektra Lopez in her first post-WWE match.

Apart from wrestling appearances, Deonna Purrazzo is active in the community, serving as she and her husband, Steve Maclin honored 9/11 victims and veterans. On June 1, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation hosted the 2025 Tower Climb NYC, allowing people to climb all 104 stories of the One World Trade Center in New York City, and they were part of the climb, thus honoring the victims of the tragedy.