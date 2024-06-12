Since leaving the WWE amid the COVID-19 pandemic era, Deonna Purrazzo established herself to be one of the most precious female talents in the professional wrestling world. Winning championships in multiple wrestling promotions while being under contract with Impact Wrestling solidified her legacy. Plus, the arrival on the AEW roster opened new opportunities for her that could be waiting in the future.

Apart from her wrestling identity, Deonna Purrazzo could also be helmed by a fashionista who continues to light up her social media feed with glamour photos. Previously, she had been body-shamed for no reason and hit back at the trollers. Recently, she stood up again for one of her colleagues in All Elite Wrestling.

During an ROH taping back in May, Skye Blue squared off against Rachael Ellering. A man in the front row repeatedly made vulgar comments about Blue’s body and called her with inappropriate names which earned her support on social media. Another hater took to Twitter and blamed Blue’s revealing gear which revealed their backside. She also had some advice for wrestlers like Deonna Purrazzo,

“Some fatherly advice for Skye Blue and all female wrestlers. STOP SHOWING SO MUCH ASS. Try to look more like a fighter than a stripper. The fishnets are f***** corny. You’re making these nerds feel comfortable. The IG thirst traps, the OF, and anything like that, is enabling them to think you’re a piece of meat. You f***** snowflakes think is bad?”

Deonna Purrazzo showed a fan’s hypocrisy on social media

Deonna Purrazzo then took to Twitter and uploaded a photo of herself in a bikini. Interestingly, that same fan who insulted Skye Blue for showing her backside asked the former Knockouts Champion to show her backside.

It appeared that Deonna Purrazzo clearly remembered who the Twitter user was, and she posted his exact tweet to point out his hypocrisy. She also didn’t leave a chance to take a jab at that Twitter user by noting that she was just trying to follow his ‘fatherly advice.’

From a career perspective, Deonna Purrazzo boasts an impressive resume, having won the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship on three occasions. She has also captured titles like the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship, the ROH Women’s World Championship, and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship during her three-year tenure with Impact now known as TNA Wrestling.