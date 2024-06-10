Harley Cameron is one of the bombshells in the professional wrestling industry who brings the Divas’ Day vibes. Utilizing her presence on TV, All Elite Wrestling already brought some segments that were touted to be non-PG for many of the fans. Before starting a stint in pro wrestling, she was primarily focused on her music projects but eventually, the course changed.

After officially signing with the AEW in April 2023, Harley Cameron got to be a part of QT Marshall’s QTV stable before becoming one half of The Outcasts faction with Saraya. Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, she remembered how her deal with the Tony Khan-owned promotion came about. As per her words, that journey with AEW and within wrestling came about, quickly.

Becky Lynch Is “Such An Inspiration” For AEW Wrestler Tay Melo

Harley Cameron further recalled originally training at Flatbacks with Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze. Then she got a call to compete on AEW Dark,

“Realistically, in the grand scheme of things, I’ve just been very lucky. I know that I got things a lot quicker than most, especially with the amount of time that I’ve been in the business. I got a call one day to do Dark and getting an entrance and then going over. I was thinking to myself ‘This isn’t usually what the extras do.'”

AEW’s Paige VanZant’s Win-Loss Record From MMA-Boxing Career After 2024 Return Fight

Harley Cameron received a preferable start in AEW

After getting confirmed about her position within the AEW, Harley Cameron began talks with higher-ups in AEW, notably Marshall, who believed that she’d be a good fit for the new QTV concept where she could be working as a valet. Starting in her preferred genre, the Australian had to tweak her character a bit,

“Ironically it was perfectly suited for me because the first thing I ever studied was journalism. But it just fit perfectly with what I naturally enjoyed doing. We had so much fun every week, like, we were just laughing every week. It was a great start for me.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

During her tryout days, Harley Cameron formed solid friendships with current WWE Superstars Shotzi & Scarlett and learned more about the wrestling business. Down the road, she caught the eye of the WWE. As she affirmed, her plans to sign with WWE were later squashed due to some unfortunate circumstances.