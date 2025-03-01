With not much of a flourishing career direction in All Elite Wrestling, could this be a time for Deonna Purrazzo to enjoy motherhood? While there’s no serious information is available regarding this topic, speculations raised after the female talent herself threw the question to her husband on social media in an interesting manner.

Reflecting on a return to TNA Impact TV from the Full Sail in Orlando, Florida, Deonna Purrazzo’s husband and the current TNA Wrestler Steve Maclin expressed a deep thought on social media through his X/Twitter handle,

“Sometimes, we don’t understand why things happen or the lessons they bring until we’re ready to learn them. My biggest lesson, always keep moving forward, never be afraid to fail & know that you are never out of the fight.”

While the quote was supposed to be a motivational lesson to many, Deonna Purrazzo stirred the pot as she quote-tweeted the message alongside some expected jaw-dropping emojis, “Uhm… wanna make a baby????” As of this writing, Maclin hasn’t responded to the comment.

AEW’s Saraya Shared Looks From 2025 New York Fashion Week Appearances

Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin have been a wrestling power couple and they’ve been together since 2020. Tying the knot in 2022 in a star-studded wedding featuring fellow wrestlers, they share great reputations with popular current and former WWE Superstars like Chelsea Green, Britt Baker, Wendy Choo, McKenzie Mitchell, and Tasha Steelz.

Deonna Purrazzo wants more for her from AEW officials

It looks like Deonna Purrazzo is ready to take their relationship to the next level which could be coming after underutilization on All Elite Wrestling over the past several months. Being a popular female wrestling figure in the pro-wrestling circuit, fans do want to see more of her and in better capacities. But for the time being, the company’s creative team only has filler segments planned for her.

While speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Deonna Purrazzo also recently asked about her absence from most of the recent episodes of AEW Dynamite. In the conversation, she pointed out that 2025 is the 13th year of her professional wrestling career and her dedication to the sport just continues to grow. That being said, she expressed her desire to receive more opportunities from the AEW management.