Saraya is one of those names from the All Elite Wrestling roster who’s having an association with the mainstream celebrity circuit. Since her time in the WWE, she’s appeared in movies and TV shows related to Hollywood. Entering the AEW fray as a bigger star power, she’s also involved in such mainstream projects, nowadays with her TV hiatus continuing.

With fans constantly in search of her whereabouts, Saraya says that she’s taking in the sights of New York, New York during the city’s ongoing fashion week. Taking to her Instagram as well as Twitter/X accounts, she shared photos from the recent Adore Me show which took place during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. Adore Me, owned by Victoria’s Secret, is a women’s lingerie company.

While Saraya didn’t walk the ramp, she was sitting front row for the show and thereby she shared videos of the models walking out at the end of the show to Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night.” The videos were accompanied by stunning photos of hers as she could be spotted draped in leopard-print and black-leathered combinations.

AEW Wrestler Saraya pic.twitter.com/4IWrwgXUyD — Hot Babes 'N Pro Wrasslin (@BabesnWrasslin) February 6, 2025

AEW Wrestler Saraya pic.twitter.com/6V9xXsjUdS — Hot Babes 'N Pro Wrasslin (@BabesnWrasslin) February 8, 2025

AEW Wrestler Saraya pic.twitter.com/kmq2otJITO — Hot Babes 'N Pro Wrasslin (@BabesnWrasslin) February 6, 2025

AEW Wrestler Saraya pic.twitter.com/oXbiBVb1k1 — Hot Babes 'N Pro Wrasslin (@BabesnWrasslin) February 7, 2025

A brief look at Saraya’s career in WWE and AEW

It’s been since September 2022 that Saraya has been with AEW, coming back from what many thought to be a career-ending neck injury after WWE forced her to retire. The former Divas Champion had previously been with the WWE from 2011 to 2022, known as Paige until her contract with the company ran out that year.

Saraya Scheduled For WrestleCon Appearance During Wrestlemania 41 Weekend

During her stay, Saraya even earned a WWE Films-produced biopic about her life named Fighting with My Family. After picking up a neck concussion, she stayed with WWE as an on-screen authority figure but with the will to make an in-ring return, she joined the AEW during the annual Grand Slam Dynamite edition upon persuasion of Tony Khan.

In the coming months, Saraya went on to win the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In in Wembley Stadium in 2023 in front of her home-country fans and family. Once the reign ended in about two months, she has been busy for much of 2024 and 2025 with non-wrestling projects. With her AEW contract expiring, later this year, she admittedly has thought of returning to the WWE if offered a contract.