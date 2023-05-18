Within two weeks, AEW Double or Nothing 2023 PPV will go down and a stacked card is expected for the event. Several new matches have been announced, coming out of this week’s Dynamite episode which is AEW’s flagship show including the Women’s Championship Match.

The reigning champion, Jamie Hayter will put her title on the line at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 against The Outcasts’ member Toni Storm. It will be the rematch between these two since back at Full Gear last November Hayter won the title, her maiden championship in AEW by defeating Storm.

Hayter was scheduled to compete in a trios match on this week’s Dynamite but she’s yet to be medically cleared to compete after getting sent shoulder-first into the ring steps by Storm during a match on Dynamite. Since her next title defense has been announced for AEW Double or Nothing 2023, she will likely be okay to perform in that match.

A battle royal has been announced for the upcoming PPV where Orange Cassidy will put his AEW International Championship on the line against 20 other superstars. This comes after the fighting champion was let known of the fact that at least 20 wrestlers from the roster were gunning for his title. Cassidy had no problems fighting all of them to make the match, official at AEW Double Nothing 2023.

Also, at the pay-per-view event, Wardlow will be defending his AEW TNT Championship against Christian Cage in a Ladder Match. Over on Dynamite, Cage was called out by the champion in the kick-off segment. Cage and Luchasauras came out to get involved in a physical brawl with Wardlow.

Luchasaurus ultimately put Wardlow through a ladder with a chokeslam. Going back to the medical room, Wardlow himself proposed to defend his title in a Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 and his mentor Arn Anderson also agreed to the match.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Pay-Per-View event takes place Sunday, May 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The updated match card is given below:

– AEW World Championship Four-Way Match: MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett (Mark Briscoe to be the Special Guest Referee)

– TNT Championship Ladder Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian

– AEW International Championship Match Blackjack Battle Royal: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 other participants

– AEW Women’s Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm

– Anarchy in the Arena Match: The Elite vs. Black Combat Club