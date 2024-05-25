The first match for this Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Buy-In pre-show has been announced and it will feature Deonna Purrazzo. The matchup featuring the former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion has been announced during the latest episode of Rampage.

As revealed on the May 24 episode, Deonna Purrazzo will face Thunder Rosa on Sunday at the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Buy-In segment. Purrazzo challenged Rosa to the match in a backstage promo on the show, and the match was later made official on Friday’s program as well as on the social media handles of All Elite Wrestling.

Since entering the fray in the AEW women’s roster, Purrazzo has been on the hunt for the AEW Women’s World Title against Toni Storm while Thunder Rosa has also been on the same mission since her return from an injury hiatus. Having the same goal led Rosa and Purrazzo to be in a feud that was always speculated to produce a match at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 and it was finally confirmed just a few hours ahead of the show.

The Buy-In announcement would now produce a rematch between the two from the April 27 episode of Rampage where Rosa scored a victory over Purrazzo. The two have since continued to feud on television in recent weeks with a series of backstage as well as TV. Plus, the two have recently defeated a common opponent in Robyn Renegade.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 PPV Match Card

The AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Buy-In begins at 6:30 PM Eastern time on Sunday, May 26 on AEW’s YouTube and social media channels, while the main card begins at 8 PM Eastern time on pay-per-view. The confirmed card containing 10 matches is given below,

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa [AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Buy-In show]

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) defends against Christian Cage

– AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) defends against Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) defends against Serena Deeb

– AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) defends against Mercedes Mone

– AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) defends against Malakai Black (If Copeland loses at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 then he must bend his knees to House of Black)

– AEW Anarchy in the Arena Match: The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) vs. FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin

– IWGP World title eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– Three-way match for FTW Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Hook and Katsuyori Shibata

– The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White & The Gunns) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix)

– Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Baretta