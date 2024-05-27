The aspect of Mercedes Mone competing in a match on live television at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 was big given she was seen in action after a long time. Eventually, the match was wrapped up on a high note as the former WWE Superstar ended up winning her maiden title in All Elite Wrestling in the first match of her career in the promotion.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view was the 5th-anniversary edition of the show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada, last night where the major title change took place. Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) defeated Willow Nightingale (c) to become the new TBS Women’s Champion which marked Mone’s in-ring debut for the All Elite Wrestling promotion.

There was a time in the match at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 that Nightingale had Mone pinned after hitting her with a doctor bomb, but Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, Willow’s allies distracted the referee and allowed Mone to kick out of the move. Mone eventually connected with her Mone Maker finisher on Willow to win the TBS title in her first-ever match with All Elite Wrestling.

AEW Double of Nothing 2024: Kris Statlander turns heel on Willow Nightingale

A shocker was waiting after this match at AEW Double of Nothing 2024 was over as Statlander solidified her heel turn. Statlander shoved Hathaway down and teased leaving with Nightingale through the ramp. As Nightingale and Statlander were walking together, Statlander took the former TBS Champion out with a discus lariat before posing with Hathaway.

It appears that Willow will now enter a feud with Statlander following AEW Double or Nothing 2024 where Mone competed in her first match inside the squared circle since last year’s May in NJPW. It was at the Resurgence PPV of the company where she suffered a broken ankle in a match against Willow who went on to become the inaugural NJPW STRONG Champion.

After staying out of action for the rest of 2023, Mone signed a contract with AEW in late last year or at the beginning of 2024. Then she made her first AEW appearance at Dynamite: Big Business in March in her hometown of Boston. Weeks later, it was announced that her first match was scheduled for AEW Double or Nothing 2024 where she ended up becoming a champion.