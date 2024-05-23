It was in 2022 that Mercedes Mone then known as Sasha Banks decided to cut ties with the WWE by walking out of the company during a live TV taping of Monday Night Raw. It must have taken a lot of guts for her to quit her home brand as the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion but she did so out of frustration amid a lack of creative plans.

Moving, Mercedes Mone arrived to experience some of her dream days in New Japan Professional Wrestling. The former WWE Superstar initially found huge success in the NJPW scene until a major injury halted her stint. This happened in a matchup against Willow Nightingale in the summer of 2023 which led the latter to become the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

Mercedes Mone Sends Message Ahead Of AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 Debut

During an interview with fellow AEW personality Renee Paquette, Mercedes Mone revealed that there were circumstances where she was forced to think about the circumstances surrounding her injury. Uncertainty was expressed about what transpired, and she pondered whether she was pushed by Nightingale or it was just a mishap.

Deonna Purrazzo Signed Contract With AEW On 2024 New Year’s Eve

Mercedes Mone has her own goals upon arriving at AEW

Now that Mercedes Mone has arrived in All Elite Wrestling, she disclosed her intention and that’s to closely monitor Nightingale’s progress so that she could possibly seek retribution. Additionally, she hinted at an appearance on AEW Dynamite in Toronto, the following week to take a look at AEW Women’s division.

Previously when asked about her recovery from the injury, Mercedes Mone gave a shout-out to the people who have helped her to recover where she is hoping to kick-start her career in her newly found home of All Elite Wrestling. Plus, it was also noted that she was actually told that it would be a career-ending injury.

In a separate interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Mercedes Mone also opened up about having ambitions in the AEW Women’s Division. She emphasized her determination to elevate the roster and lead the company further to new heights,

“I want to be here, I need to be here, and it’s because of the women’s division,” Mone declared. “The women here laid the foundation. They’re the reason I want to be in AEW. We’re going to make so much magic here.”