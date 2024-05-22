All Elite Wrestling is preparing for AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view, this weekend which brings sheer excitement for the fanbase of the wrestling promotion. Over the years, this particular show has delivered some quality wrestling moments which is keeping the anticipation high among the wrestling fans. Now more promises have flown in to raise the expectation from the annual show.

The AEW Double or Nothing 2024 has headed back to its base in Las Vegas, Nevada and now the AEW President Tony Khan has admitted that he has lots of cool things planned for the event. During an interview with The Rocker Morning Show (WRKR 107.7), Khan addressed the recent attack on him by The Elite and the positive developments that have been ongoing in his company.

The head honcho has expressed excitement for AEW fans noting that it’s an excellent time to be part of the community. He also emphasized that the exciting developments will continue around AEW Double or Nothing 2024 which also marks the five-year anniversary of the show,

“Having every Wednesday night on TBS at 8 pm and having every Friday and Saturday on TNT, that’s pretty special. But this 5-year anniversary show is the biggest milestone we’ve ever hit and we’re gonna do it in a very special way. I’ve got a lot of really cool things planned and I promise it’s gonna be a classic show. You’re gonna love it this Sunday.”

We will have to wait and see what surprises Tony Khan has in store for the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 show set for this weekend but surely it’s coming with a loaded car. The two world championships from the men’s and women’s divisions will be on the line on the show. Plus, Mercedes Mone will be squaring off against Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship, in what will be the CEO’s in-ring debut.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view takes place next Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The confirmed match card from the annual show is given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) defends against Christian Cage

– AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) defends against Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) defends against Serena Deeb

– AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) defends against Mercedes Mone

– AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) defends against Malakai Black (If Copeland loses he must bend his knees to House of Black)

– AEW Anarchy in the Arena Match: The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) vs. FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin